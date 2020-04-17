Beauty Devices Market estimated to grow high during forecast by Top Players like US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

North America, the beauty devices market, is anticipated to reach US$37,948.50 Mn in 2027 from US$ 13,697.43 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020-2027.

Thebeauty devices market is growing primarily due to changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness, and increasing prevalence of age-related skin issues in the North Americaregion that are boosting the market over the years. Restraining factors, such as undesirable side effects of beauty devices likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, increasing disposable incomeand technological innovations in the beautydevice marketis expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the North Americabeauty devicesmarket in the coming years

Increasing work hours and changing lifestyle have contributed to rising levels of stress, resulting in several issues on outward appearance, especially on the skin and hair. Also, the increasing level of pollution shows detrimental effects on an individual’s physical appearance. These issues can be controlled with the use of RF roller and blue light devices for acne. Customers have continued to show keen interest in experiencing beauty and wellness services to rejuvenate their body. Thus, international grooming products and services at home have gained popularity to a great extent.

The global Beauty Devices Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

