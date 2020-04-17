Beauty Devices Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – NuFACE, L’OREAL GROUP, Procter &Gamble,Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic
The Home Segment byUsage Area is Expected to Grow atA Fast Pace Over the Forecast Period
According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Beauty DevicesMarketto 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, Usage Area, and Distribution Channel.’ The global beauty devices market is expected to reach US$ 80,741.48Mn in 2027 from US$ 29,648.11 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global beauty devicesmarketand the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
The global beauty devices market, based on the device type, is segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, hair growth devices, rejuvenation devices, light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation devices, acne devices, skin dermal rollers, others.The hair removal devicessegment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Whereas, the light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation devices segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to their increasing usage in home applications. Moreover, LED light therapy is gaining popularity in both dermatologist offices and at home. Using different LED wavelengths, this skincare technique helps in treating acne, reduce inflammation, and promote anti-aging effects.
The beauty devices marketis expected to grow, owing to factors such aspreference toward increasing prevalence of age related skin issues, changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness. However, undesirable side effects are expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.
Leading companies operating in the beauty devices marketare NuFACE, L’OREAL GROUP, Procter &Gamble,Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, TRIA BEAUTY, FOREO, YA-MAN LTD, ZIIP, Silk’n, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.,MTGCo.,Ltd among others.
The report segments global beauty devices market as follows:
Global Beauty DevicesMarket – ByDevice Type
- Hair Removal Devices
- Cleansing Devices
- Acne Devices
- Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices
- Hair Growth Devices
- Skin Dermal Rollers
- Rejuvenation Devices
- Others
Global Beauty DevicesMarket – By Usage Area
- Salon
- Home
- Spa
Global Beauty DevicesMarket – By Distribution Channel
- Retail
- E-commerce
Global Beauty DevicesMarket– By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
