Beef Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis 2025

Global Beef Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.47% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Beef is the third largest consumed meat globally, with growing consumer preference towards meat as source of protein estimated to drive demand for beef over the forecast period. as well as growing disposable income in emerging markets has resulted in increased consumption of beef in difference between pork and poultry. In addition, the market is expected to witness significant growth owing to food safety issues such as chemical residue and pathogen detection in other meat products.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade

*Kosher

*Halal

*Others

By Product

*Ground Beef

*Streak Beef

*Cubed Beef

By Regions:

*North America

*U.S.

*Canada

*Europe

*UK

*Germany

*Asia Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are JBS Australia, Meat & Livestock Australia Limited, Cargill Meat Solutions Corp, Minerva Foods, Hormel Foods and Vion. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Beef in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

