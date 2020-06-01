Betaine Market Outlook To 2027: Key Players American Crystal Sugar Company, AMINO GmbH, BASF SE

The global betaine market in the food and beverages segment is accounted to US$ 1,234.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,018.5 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003896/

Under the applications segment, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share in the global betaine market. Betaine is a dipolar ion that has a quaternary ammonium compound that is known as glycine betaine, trimethylglycine oxyneurine or lycine. Temperature stress, high salinity, or exposure to drought triggers the betaine synthesis in the mitochondria that ultimately results in its accumulation in the cells. Betaine has been used as a dietary supplement that has provided useful insights into human nutrition. The health benefits associated with the implementation of betaine in the food supplements and the application of betaine in sports beverages has led to a direct impact on the expansion of the betaine market all over the globe.

The market for global betaine is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global betaine market include American Crystal Sugar Company, AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, among others.

The presence of betaine in the sports drink helps improve the metabolism in the body that results in increased athlete performance. Betaine helps in increasing the anaerobic power by approximately 5.5% and helps in improving the performance by elevating the intramuscular creatine stores, protects the muscle cells from stress-induced damage and also helps in increasing the muscle strength. Betaine is present in foods in varying amounts that are associated with osmotic stress and growing conditions. Betaine has been proven to be successful in favoring the heart, kidney, liver and in DNA methylation of the body.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003896/

Global Betaine Market – By Application

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Detergents

Others

The global betaine market by form has been segmented into betaine anhydrous, cocamidopropyl betaine and others. The cocamidopropyl betaine segment accounted for the largest share in the global betaine market. Synthetic betaine is largely used as a functional alternative in broiler nutrition. Betaine is available as betaine hydrochloride that is prepared using the synthetic production method. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride is also used as a digestive aid and stomach acidifier. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride can be produced in the laboratory and is used as a medicine. The synthetic betaine is also available as a dietary supplement whose strength and purity can vary. Some of the medical uses of synthetic betaine include treating the abnormal low levels of potassium in the case of hypokalemia, hardening of the arteries in atherosclerosis, inner ear infections, to protect the liver and many others. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the betaine market over the forecast period.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003896/

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]