BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products Market 2020 Industry Global Trend, Size, Key Players and Future Insights by 2023

BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products Market studies a manufacturing technique used to produce small, (0.1mL) and large volume, (500mL +) liquid-filled containers. Originally developed in Europe in the 1930s, it was introduced in the United States in the 1960s, but over the last 20 years it has become more prevalent within the pharmaceutical industry and is now widely considered to be the superior form of aseptic processing by various medicine regulatory agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

This report focuses on the BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The leading manufactures mainly are Unither Pharmaceuticals, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Recipharm and TRC. Unither Pharmaceuticals is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 6% in 2016. The next is Nephron Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Geographically, the global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The Europe held the largest share in the global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 37% in 2016. The next is North America and Asia-Pacific.

The worldwide market for BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Unither Pharmaceuticals, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Recipharm, TRC, SIFI, Catalent, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Unicep Packaging, Amanta Healthcare, CR Double-Crane, SALVAT, Unipharma, Asept Pak, Pharmapack and Curida

Market Segment by Type, covers:

PE

PP

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

