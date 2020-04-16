BIG BOOM IN HVDC CONVERTER STATION MARKET 2027 | ABB LTD., SIEMENS AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

The HVDC Converter Station Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading HVDC Converter Station market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

High Voltage Direct Current convertor or HDVC convertor is a category of substation that is used by the HDVC transmission lines. These devices are particularly used for transmission of power in bulk to longer distances and also for converting AC current to DC current and vice-versa. An HVDC converter station is generally used for the transmission of electricity from renewable energy sources situated at remote areas to metropolitan areas, with fewer energy losses by converting AC to DC.

Top Key Players:- ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Alstom, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Nissin Electric Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd

Rising concerns with progressively reducing fossil fuels and cumulative carbon emissions have headed to the progression in offshore wind farms, which require HVDC converter station for linking farms to the grid. HVDC system hold the capability to decrease electrical losses and costs, and is the only probable solution to simplify the usage of renewable energy sources.

