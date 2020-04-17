BIG BOOM IN INTELLIGENT SPEAKERS MARKET PROJECTED INDUSTRY GROWTHS TO 2027 | LG ELECTRONICS, LIBRATONE, PANASONIC

The Intelligent Speakers Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Intelligent Speakers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The intelligent speaker is a wireless speaker enabled by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or other wireless protocols and powered by a virtual assistant, which is driven by artificial intelligence. Intelligent speaker are the latest technological innovation controlling the consumer technology market and are activated by a voice command to achieve different tasks such as ordering food, listening to music, and online shopping. Increasing the focus of companies on enhancing customer experience is anticipated to boost the growth of the intelligent speaker market.

Top Key Players:- Amazon.com, Inc., Sonos Inc., Altec Lansing, Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Harman International, LG Electronics, Libratone, Panasonic, Xiaomi

The growing disposable income and an increasing number of smart homes is the primary factor driving the growth of the intelligent speaker market. However, issues related to connectivity range, compatibility, and power is the major factor which may restrain the growth of the intelligent speaker market. Nevertheless, increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products is anticipated to boost the growth of the intelligent speaker market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Intelligent Speakers industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global intelligent speaker market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, end-user. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented as online, offline. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as personal, commercial.

The report analyzes factors affecting Intelligent Speakers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Intelligent Speakers market in these regions

