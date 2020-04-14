Bio methane Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2029
segmented as follows:
Global Biomethane Market, by Feedstock
- Agricultural Waste
- Energy Crops
- Industrial Waste
- Municipal Waste
- Sewage Sludge
- Others
Global Biomethane Market, by Production Method
- Anaerobic Digestion
- Gasification
Global Biomethane Market, by Application
- Heat Generation
- Electricity Generation
- Alternative Fuel
Global Biomethane Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- U.K.
- France
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Europe is the leading consumer of biomethane across the globe. The region constitutes more than 50% share of the global market. The market in North America is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.
- In terms of alternative fuel consumption, Sweden leads the world
- Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers operating in the biomethane market.
- By 2020, around 48 new biomethane plants are planned to be built in the U.K., with an investment of up to EUR 455 Mn
The study objectives of Bio methane Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Bio methane market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Bio methane manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Bio methane market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Bio methane market.
