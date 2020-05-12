Biodegradable Packaging Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

A report on ‘Biodegradable Packaging market’ added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis regarding the values and trends existing in the current business scenario. The study also offers a brief summary of market valuation, market size, regional outlook and profit estimations of the industry. Furthermore, the report examines the competitive sphere and growth strategies of leading players in the Biodegradable Packaging market.

Request a sample Report of Biodegradable Packaging Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1695243?utm_source=jewishlifenews&utm_medium=RV

The leading players operating in the biodegradable packaging market globally are Kruger Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, International Corp., Mondi Group, Amcor, Rocktenn, Novamont S.P.A., Smurfit Kappa Group, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, Stora Enso, and BASF SE among others.

The global biodegradable packaging market is expected to reach USD 21.60 billion by 2026 according to a new study.

Considering the end-use industry segment, the market for biodegradable packaging is divided into food & beverages, healthcare, and personal care/homecare among others. Among these industry segments, it is the food & beverages industry that held a higher market share in the biodegradable packaging market. The growing government regulations in terms of food packaging that is non-biodegradable and hampers the environment has resulted in higher usage of degradable or biodegradable packaging for food & beverages industry.

Enquiry about Biodegradable Packaging market report before Buying at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/1695243?utm_source=jewishlifenews&utm_medium=RV

A few major driving factors for the biodegradable packaging market are the increasing demand for healthier, safer, and convenient food, along with growing consumer awareness towards eco-friendly products. Moreover, the improving environmental awareness among people and stricter governmental regulations have led to the usage of eco-friendly materials resulting in an increase in the demand for biodegradable packaging. Among the regions, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in the global biodegradable packaging market over the forecast period of 2018-2026, followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

A few key business strategies adopted by companies operating in the biodegradable packaging market are new technology and product development, geographical expansion, and mergers & acquisitions among others. For example, Amcor announced about its plan to become the first global packaging company to develop all its packaging as recyclable or reusable by 2025. Amcor has also teamed up with Plantic Technologies for developing a flexible and biodegradable plastic packaging for confectionery.

The global biodegradable packaging market has been divided based on product type, end-use industry and region. Considering the product type, the market is bifurcated into plastics and paper where the plastics held the largest market share followed by paper which is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Plastics are further segmented into cellulose, starch, PHA, and PLA among others whereas the paper is segmented into Kraft, flexible, corrugated, and box board. Among the various segments of the plastics, it is the starch and PLA that is expected to hold the largest market share. It is because of properties such as high strength and recyclability held by the starch polymers that have led to the starch and PLA holding a larger share of the overall market in the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Purchase full report of Biodegradable Packaging market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/securecheckout/paymenta/1695243?utm_source=jewishlifenews&utm_medium=RV?msfpaycode=sumsf

Biodegradable Packaging Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Biodegradable Packaging Market Insights

3.1.Biodegradable Packaging– Industry snapshot

3.2.Biodegradable Packaging-Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Biodegradable Packaging market dynamics

3.3.1.Biodegradable Packaging– Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Biodegradable Packaging Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2.Biodegradable Packaging Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Biodegradable Packaging Market opportunity analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Biodegradable Packaging market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6.Biodegradable Packaging market Value Chain analysis

3.7.Biodegradable Packaging Industry trends

3.8.Competitive Ranking Analysis

4.Biodegradable Packaging Market Size and Forecast by Product Type, 2018-2026

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Plastics

4.3.Paper

5.Biodegradable Packaging Market Size and Forecast by End-use Industry, 2018-2026

5.1.Key Findings

5.2.Food & Beverages

5.3.Healthcare

5.4.Personal care/ Homecare

5.5.Others

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email:[email protected]