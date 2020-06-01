Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecasting By 2027: API S.p.A., BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Dot Bioplastics

The global biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 2,989.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,086.2 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the application segment, the packaging and bags segment accounted for the largest share in the global biodegradable plastic market. Packaging products made from biodegradable plastics are mainly used in the packaging of fresh food, bakery goods, water and juice bottles, dried snacks and candies, and meat trays. Biodegradable plastics are also used as coatings for beverages cups, and films and card stock. These are used in both rigid and flexible packaging. The replacement of conventional plastics by biodegradable plastics in food packaging entities, such as boxes, wraps, cups, and plates, is gaining momentum, which is projected to support the growth of the biodegradable plastics market over the forecast period.

The market for global biodegradable plastic is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global biodegradable plastic market include API S.p.A., BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Dot Bioplastics, Novamont S.p.A., Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., GuangDong Huazhilu, Biological Material Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Plantic Technologies Limited, Total Corbion PLA, and among others.

Every year, around 8 million metric tons of plastic enter the oceans. The marine animals are harmed either by mechanical effects, such as entanglement in plastic objects, or through exposure to chemicals leached out of plastics that interfere with their physiology. Improper disposal of plastic wastes leads to a harmful effect on the surrounding environment. On burning, plastic waste emits hazardous gasses and high levels of VOCs in the air, while landfills hold them indefinitely as it cannot be decomposed naturally.

