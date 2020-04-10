Bioinformatics Platforms Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2027

Bioinformatics is one of the branch of information technology which deals with the development of software solutions in order to process biological data. Some of the applications included in the bioinformatics research includes, genome annotation, modeling, molecular folding, expression profiling, and gene/protein prediction. The emergence and advancements in bioinformatics are associated with the computerized programming which are specially designed to handle large volumes of DNAs, RNAs, proteins, and metabolites.

Increasing demand for advanced technologies to understand aspects of molecular biology and growing number of advanced systems are likely to drive the bioinformatics platforms market during the forecast period. However, lack of required infrastructure and higher installation & maintenance costs of bioinformatics are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008774/

Top Leading companies are:

– Illumina Inc.

– Qiagen

– ID Business Solutions,

– Dassault Systems

– Agilent Technologies

– Genologics Life Sciences Software Inc.

– Sophia Genetics

– DNASTAR

– Wuxi NextCODE

– BGI

The global Bioinformatics Platforms Market is segmented on the basis by platform type, application, and end user. Based on platform type, the market is segmented into sequence analysis platform, sequence alignment platform, structural & functional analysis platforms, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into drug development, molecular genomics, gene therapy, personalized medicines, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and biotechnology organizations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bioinformatics Platforms Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Bioinformatics Platforms Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Bioinformatics Platforms – By Platform Type

1.3.2 Bioinformatics Platforms – By Application

1.3.3 Bioinformatics Platforms – By End User

1.3.4 Bioinformatics Platforms – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BIOINFORMATICS PLATFORMS LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BIOINFORMATICS PLATFORMS – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008774/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]