Biological Pesticide Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026
The Global Biological Pesticide Market 2019 analysis the advancements in pest management solutions coupled with low material costs will aid in supplementing the market growth. However, short shelf life of pesticides might hinder the growth of the market.
players profiled in the report includes:-
Bayer Cropscience, BASF, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., FMC Corporation, Isagro, Valent Biosciences, Certis, Koppert B.V, Bioworks
Type of the market:
- Bioinsecticides
- Biofungicides
- Bionematicides
- Others
On the basis of source, the market is split into:
- Microbials
- Plant Extracts
- Beneficial Insects
On the basis of crop type, the market is split into:
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Other Crop Types
Application of the market:
- Foliar Spray
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
- Post-Harvest
Global Biological Pesticide Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
Key Benefits of the Report:-
- Global, regional, country, type, source, application, crop type and market size and their forecast from 2014-2025
- Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
- Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
- Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
- Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions type, source, application, crop type and options with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Target Audience:-
- Biological Pesticide Manufacturers
- Traders, Importers, and Exporters
- Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
- Research and Consulting Firms
- Government and Research Organizations
- Associations and Industry Bodies
Region of the Market:-
- North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
- South America- Brazil, Argentina
- Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Table of Content:-
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology and Scope
3. Global Biological Pesticide Market — Market Overview
4. Global Biological Pesticide Market — Industry Trends
5. Global Biological Pesticide Market —Type Outlook
6. Global Biological Pesticide Market — Application Outlook
7. Global Biological Pesticide Market — By Regional Outlook
8. Competitive Landscape & Company Profile
