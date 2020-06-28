Biomaterials Market by Type of Materials (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, Natural) & By Application – Global Forecast to 2024

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Biomaterials Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 238 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=231675

The Biomaterials Market is projected to reach USD 207 Billion by 2024 from USD 105 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.5%.

#Key Players- Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Cam Bioceramics B.V. (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (US), CoorsTek Inc. (US), CeramTec (Germany), and GELITA AG (Germany).

Based on type, the biomaterials market is segmented into metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural biomaterials. The polymeric biomaterials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing use of polymers in soft-tissue applications such as plastic surgeries.

The cardiovascular applications segment accounted for the largest share of the biomaterials market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, the growing number of angiography procedures, and the increasing adoption of cardiac stents, pacemakers, and implantable cardiac defibrillators.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=231675

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Research Design

2.3 Secondary Data

2.3.1 Primary Data

2.3.1.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.4 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.5 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study:

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Biomaterials Market Overview

4.2 Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2018 (USD Billion)

4.3 Biomaterials Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Funds and Grants By Government Bodies and Universities for the Development of Novel Biomaterials

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Implantable Devices

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Biomaterials in Plastic Surgery and Wound Healing Applications

5.2.1.4 Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.1.5 Increasing Research on Regenerative Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Clinical & Regulatory Processes

5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms in the US

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Free-Trade Agreements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limitations of Biomaterial-Based Products

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Surgeons

………..More

List of Tables:

Table 1 Important Properties of Biomaterials, By Application

Table 2 Biomaterials Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 3 Metallic Biomaterials: Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 4 Metallic Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 5 Stainless Steel Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Titanium & Titanium Alloy Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Cobalt-Chrome Alloy Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Gold Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Silver Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Magnesium Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 Applications of Synthetic Polymers

Table 12 Polymeric Biomaterials: Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 13 Polymeric Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 14 Polymethylmethacrylate Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 15 Polyethylene Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 16 Polyester Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 17 Polyvinylchloride Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 18 Silicone Rubber Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 19 Nylon Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 20 Polyetheretherketone Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 21 Other Polymeric Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 22 Ceramic Biomaterials: Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 23 Ceramic Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 24 Calcium Phosphate Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 25 Zirconia Biomaterials: Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

…and More

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=231675

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.