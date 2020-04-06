Biometrics in BFSI Market Share opportunities Trends, and Forecasts to 2020-2026: Cross Match Technologies, Fujitsu, HID Global, M2SYS, Safran

2018-2023 Global Biometrics in BFSI Market Report (Status and Outlook)> Banks around the world are increasingly opting biometrics to authenticate customers accessing their services. This trend is not limited to banks; other financials outfits are also taking up biometric authentication to identify customers and safeguard resources. Increasing cases of financial fraud, identity theft, and threats from cyberspace have made banks to restructure their identity practices and biometrics in banking and financial services offers the solution. Most banking customers are tech-savvy nowadays and expect a friction-less access to banking services but password based identity solution fails keep up with expectations, however, with biometrics in banking, things seems to be changing now.

This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics.

The key players covered in this study > Cross Match Technologies, Fujitsu, HID Global, M2SYS, Safran.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Biometrics in BFSI industry.

This report focuses on the global Biometrics in BFSI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometrics in BFSI development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

This report studies the Biometrics in BFSI market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biometrics in BFSI market by product type and applications/end industries.

