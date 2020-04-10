Biopsy Devices Market Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size And Forecasts 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Biopsy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.

Biopsy devices help in diagnosing and removing cancerous tissues and cells from the body. In order to accomplish this, various devices are used depending on the type of biopsy and procedure. For instance, in needle biopsy, a sample of tissue or fluid is removed using a fine needle, core needle or vacuum-assisted device (VAD).

The increasing prevalence of cancer, in confluence with the rising awareness among individuals about the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, represents one of the key factors driving the global biopsy devices market growth. In addition to this, increasing investments by governments of various countries on account of improving healthcare infrastructure, coupled with inflating income levels, acts as another growth-inducing factor. Other than this, increasing research and development (R&D) activities are leading to innovations, such as 3D optical biopsies. This is expected to create a positive influence on the market in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Procedure Type:

Surgical Biopsy

Needle Biopsy

Breakup by Product:

Needle-based Biopsy Instruments

Core Biopsy Devices

Aspiration Biopsy Needles

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices

Localization Wires

Procedure Trays

Others

Breakup by Application:

Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Others

Breakup by Guidance Technique:

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

Stereotactic Guided Biopsy

MRI Guided Biopsy

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Argon Medical Devices Inc., B. Braun Melsungen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Hologic Inc., Medtronic Inc., etc.

