Bioreactors Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Future Trends And In-depth Analysis Forecast To 2027

Advancement in the field of bioreactors and biotechnology has enhanced the market. Many industry players have come up with innovative types of bioreactors in last few years. The advancement in the bioreactors has led to the faster and easier production of the bio products, and reduced the cost of production. In addition, the investments from public and private investors are rising for the bioreactors. For instance, in July 2017, Pall Corporation (subsidiary of Danaher) launched the mPath bioreactor control system to the biopharmaceutical market. The mPath benchtop bioreactor control system delivers accurate measurement and control of single-use process development-scale bioprocesses. Thus, technological advancements are expected to bring about innovative methods in the market thereby driving the global bioreactors market growth over the forecast years.

Some of the prominent players operating in bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf, General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Danaher (Pall Corporation), and Praj Industries. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April, 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech launched the advanced mini bioreactor vessel for ambr 250 high throughput (ht) system. The new bioreactor is developed for the growth of adherent cells on micro carriers that will enable rapid, scalable cell culture process development of vaccines. The launch enhanced the portfolio of the company in biotechnology market. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.