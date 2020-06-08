Bioreactors Market Size, Share, Growth, Regions, Segments, Top Trends, Leading Players and Outlook till 2027

“Bioreactors Market Report include on Theinsightpartners.com with Extensive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of Bioreactors Market Report. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the market. – Forecast till 2027”

The Global Bioreactors Market accounted to US$ 2,850.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,811.5 Mn by 2027.

Top Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf, General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Danaher (Pall Corporation), and Praj Industries. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April, 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech launched the advanced mini bioreactor vessel for ambr 250 high throughput (ht) system. The new bioreactor is developed for the growth of adherent cells on micro carriers that will enable rapid, scalable cell culture process development of vaccines. The launch enhanced the portfolio of the company in biotechnology market. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Global Bioreactors Market, based on the product class was segmented into benchtop (Up To15l), pilot scale (15 – 1000L) and industrial scale (>1000L). In 2018, the industrial scale (>1000L) bioreactors segment held a largest market share of 63.4% of the bioreactors market, by product class. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing demand for industrial scale (>1000L) bioreactors in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. However, the pilot scale (15 – 1000L) bioreactors segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increased use of pilot scale bioreactors for research purposes.

The market for bioreactors is expected to grow due to rapid growth of biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, technological advancements and increasing investments in R&D and others activities. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and medical device outsourcing as well as high potential of emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the bioreactors market in the coming years.

Strategic Insights:

Geographic expansion and strategic agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global bioreactors industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below:

2018: In June 2018, Bioengineering opened its new branch-office in South Korea. This has helped the company to have a strong presence in the Asian countries

2017: In September 2017, Solaris Biotech launched its presence in the USA in the San Francisco Bay Area. The expansion is aimed to provide better service and customer support and to address the rising demand in the US market.

2017: In April 2017, Applikon Biotechnology has established an agreement with Sanyo Trading Scientific Instruments. (Japan). This helped Applikon to expand and establish a strong foothold in the Japanese market.

