Bioreactors Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2027: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Bioreactors Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Class, Application, Process, the global bioreactors market is expected to reach US$ 4,811.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,850.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global bioreactors market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global bioreactors market, based on the product class was segmented into benchtop (Up To15l), pilot scale (15 – 1000L) and industrial scale (>1000L). In 2018, the industrial scale (>1000L) bioreactors segment held a largest market share of 63.4% of the bioreactors market, by product class. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing demand for industrial scale (>1000L) bioreactors in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. However, the pilot scale (15 – 1000L) bioreactors segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increased use of pilot scale bioreactors for research purposes.

The market for bioreactors is expected to grow due to rapid growth of biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, technological advancements and increasing investments in R&D and others activities. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and medical device outsourcing as well as high potential of emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the bioreactors market in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf, General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Danaher (Pall Corporation), and Praj Industries. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April, 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech launched the advanced mini bioreactor vessel for ambr 250 high throughput (ht) system. The new bioreactor is developed for the growth of adherent cells on micro carriers that will enable rapid, scalable cell culture process development of vaccines. The launch enhanced the portfolio of the company in biotechnology market. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global bioreactors market as follows:

Global Bioreactors Market – By Product Class



Benchtop (up to15L) Bioreactors

Pilot Scale (15-1000L) Bioreactors

Industrial Scale(>1000L) Bioreactors

Global Bioreactors Market – By Application

Microbial Application

Multi-Use Bioreactors

Glass Bioreactors

Stainless Steel Bioreactors

Single-Use Bioreactors

Cell Culture Application

Multi-Use Bioreactors

Glass Bioreactors

Stainless Steel Bioreactors

Single-Use Bioreactors

