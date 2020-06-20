Biosurgery Market is expected to reach $12,758.1 million by 2022 with Key Players – Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Medtronic, Stryker, Atrium Medical, C. R. Bard

Biosurgery Market to 2026 – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by Product Type (Anti-adhesive & Hemostatic agents, Natural surgical & Synthetic surgical sealant, Cell-based matrices, Bone morphogenetic proteins, Demineralized bone matrix, Soft tissue management (Biologic mesh/patch, Allografts, Xenografts, Synthetic mesh/patch)) and Application (Cardiovascular, Neuro- and spine, Orthopedic, Reconstructive, Urology, and Gynecology Surgeries)

The world biosurgery market was evaluated at $6,912.2 million in 2014, and is estimated to garner $12,758.1 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The report segments the biosurgery market on the basis of product type, application, source, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into anti-adhesive agents, hemostatic agents, surgical sealants, bone graft substitutes, and soft tissue management (mesh/patch). According to application, it is classified into cardiovascular and thoracic, neuro and spine, orthopedic, general, and others surgeries. Others surgery covers urological, gynecological, rhytidectomy, and reconstructive surgeries. Based on the source, it is segmented into natural and synthetic products. Geographic breakdown and a deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), Baxter International, Medtronic PLC, Stryker, Atrium Medical (Maquet Getinge Group), C. R. Bard, CryoLife Inc., Haemostasis LLC, Kuros Bioscience, and Sanofi

Biosurgery products are used in various surgeries to minimize the intra and post-operative complications. Various synthetic and biologic products like anti-adhesive agents, hemostatic agents, surgical sealing agents, bone graft substitutes, and soft tissue management are utilized in surgeries for preventing excessive blood loss or providing adhesion or wound/tissue sealing, and repair of damaged or weakened tissues or bones of a body. These advanced products enhance the work efficiency of physicians by controlling surgery-related difficulties in expensive and complicated surgeries.

The size of global biosurgery market is expected to increase substantially in the near future, owing to high investment, increasing R&D spending, aggressive strategies adopted by top players such as new product launches. Other factors that drive the growth of the biosurgery market are technological advancements (high efficiency products, multi-usage products and plasma based products), availability of multifunctional products, rising number of surgeries owing to the increasing rate of obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases, and increasing sports-related injuries. However, the high cost associated with surgeries, stern regulatory environment for product approval and growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are likely to restrict its growth in various regions.

High investment from top players and increasing R&D spending on multi-usage products (such as fibrin sealants) are likely to provide ample opportunities to the industry players across regions. Recently in 2015, the U.S. FDA approved Infuse bone graft implantation from Medtronic PLC, which is made up of polyetheretherketone compound, for oblique lateral interbody fusion and anterior lumbar interbody fusion. Furthermore, in March 2015, Kuros Biosurgery received a U.S. patent for its synthetic hydrogel technology. It is a combination of bioactivebiomaterial products such as sealant and orthobiologics.

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD BIOSURGERY MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2014-2022

CHAPTER 5 WORLD BIOSURGERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2014-2022 OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 6 WORLD BIOSURGERY MARKET, BY SOURCE, 2014-2022

CHAPTER 7 WORLD BIOSURGERY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2014-2022

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

