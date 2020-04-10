Bleaching Clay Market Shaping from Growth to Value AMCOL Specialty Minerals, Ashapura Group of Companies, BASF SE, Clariant International

The rising consumption of refined edible oil has created significant levels of demands for bleaching clays, which are used to remove impurities as well as improve the appearance and flavor oils. The demand for fully refined oils with Free Fatty Acids (FFA) content of less than 0.1% is further driving the demand for highly activated bleaching clays. The pervasive uses of bleaching clays in the industrial sectors, especially in the production of biodiesel, castor oil, fatty acids, linseed oils, industrial triglycerides, etc. which are used in the production of varnishes, paints, soaps, etc. is anticipated to drive the demand for bleaching clays in the forecast period. Furthermore, bleaching clays play a crucial role in refining mineral oils, including lube oil, waste oil, insulating oil, rolling oil, and paraffin and waxes. The widespread use of bleaching clays in mineral oils to purify aromatic compounds and remove tar acids, sulphuric acids, sulfonic acids, sludge, and other contaminants is anticipated to be a substantial factor driving the bleaching clay market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bleaching clay market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bleaching clay market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

