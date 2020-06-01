Blockchain in Banking Market Growth by Application, Type, Drivers, Industry Demand, Analysis by Key Players Accubits Technologies, BTL GROUP, Clearmatics Technologies LTD, FUJITSU

Blockchain uses a distributed database and cryptographic encryptions to record various transactions. Blockchain acts as an open ledger capable of keeping tacks of transactions between two parties. Blockchain would reduce the number of third parties present in between a transaction saving time and money. Additionally, blockchain also provides better security against frauds.

Several major market players like IBM and Microsoft are spending rigorously in R&D activities for development of innovative blockchain solutions. Several banks such as JP Morgan Chase have accepted blockchain for various functions. Improved efficiency, lower expenses and enhanced security are the major factors that expected to drive the growth of blockchain in banking market whereas low rate of acceptance in various regions is expected to hamper the growth of this market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Accubits Technologies, BTL GROUP, Clearmatics Technologies LTD, FUJITSU, IBM Corpration, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft Corporation, Primechain Technologies Pvt. Ltd, R3, and Signzy

The “Global Blockchain in Banking Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Blockchain in banking industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Blockchain in banking market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global Blockchain in banking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Blockchain in banking market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the Blockchain in banking industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Blockchain in banking market based on by deployment usage, product type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Blockchain in banking market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Blockchain in banking market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the blockchain in banking market.

