Blockchain in BFSI Market Growth by Application, Type, Drivers, Industry Demand, Analysis by Key Players Alphapoint, Auxesis Group, Amazon Web Services, Bitfury Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Blockchain in BFSI is also called as FinTech blockchain. Wide dissemination of blockchain by financial organizations from the past years has witnessed rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies and the initial coin offering (ICO). As well as blockchain is panacea for all fintech companies’ digital concerns such as security. Blockchain as a technology was developed to serve as the public transaction ledger for cryptocurrencies, which uses distributed databases and cryptography to record transactions. This characteristic of blockchain provides a high level of safety while transmitting and storing data, open and transparent network infrastructure, decentralized ledger and low cost of operations benefits. Moreover, blockchain in FinTech anticipates in changing the paper-intensive international trade finance process to a digital decentralized ledger.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Alphapoint, Auxesis Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Bitfury Group Limited., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and SAP SE

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00021271

Factors such as increase in need for transactions transparency and accountability and greater adoption in cross-border payments drive the market growth. In addition, increase in investment by banks in blockchain-based solutions across the globe is also expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for distributed ledger technology and rise in cryptocurrencies market cap are also some of the factors that fuel the demand for blockchain solutions and services across global banks. However, scarcity of skilled workforce is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in demand for increased scalability, transaction speed and reduction in processing costs are expected to provide major growth opportunities for blockchain in BFSI market in the upcoming years. Also, rise in demand from developing economies for blockchain solutions is also anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth.

The global blockchain in BFSI market is segmented based on component, application, organization size, industry vertical and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. Based on application, the market is divided into digital currency, record keeping, payments & settlement, smart contracts, compliance management and others. Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking, insurance and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00021271

Table Of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Blockchain In Bfsi Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Global Smart Space Market, By Application

Chapter 6: Global Blockchain In Bfsi Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Global Blockchain In Bfsi Market, By End User

Chapter 8: Global Blockchain In Bfsi Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10: Company Profile

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00021271

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune