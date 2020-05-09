Blood Collection Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Blood Collection market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Blood Collection market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

Market: Dynamics

The world blood collection market is prognosticated to be boosted for attaining an enduring growth in the coming years due to the surging count of surgical procedures performed globally. Another factor that could be deemed important for the growth of the market is the increase in the number of accidents and trauma incidences. The demand for blood collection could be hampered by risks associated with blood transfusion, mostly in underdeveloped nations. However, there are several awareness plans and campaigns conducted by governments and foreign entities to tackle this issue.

Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure and the mandate of hiring responsible and qualified healthcare professionals could create favorable prospects in the world blood collection market.

Global Blood Collection Market: Segmentation

The international blood collection market is predicted to be segmented as per three categories, i.e. product, end user, and application. In terms of segmentation by product, the market could be encouraged for more growth due to the larger share earned by blood collection needles and syringes. In 2017, this segment collected a revenue of US$2.4 bn. However, there could be more products such as vials, blood bags, blood lancets, blood collection tubes, and others creating opportunities in the market. By end user, the market is anticipated to be divided into hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and other end users. In terms of application, there could be segments such as diagnostics and treatment showing face in the market.

On the basis of region, North America is predicted to take the lead in the international blood collection market while growing at a 4.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) could be a faster growing segment, whereas the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan are expected to showcase a lackluster growth. Other regions such as Latin America and Europe could also make their contribution in the market.

Global Blood Collection Market: Competition

The worldwide blood collection market could be marked by leading companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., F.L. Medical SRL, Greiner Holding AG, Haemonetics Corporation, and Sarstedt AG & Co. The report offers a detailed study of some of the top-level players operating in the market.

