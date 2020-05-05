Blood Grouping Reagents Industry: 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Key Manufacturers, Sales, Revenue and 2026 Demand Forecast
|Blood grouping reagents are the essential testing reagents which are used by hospitals and the blood banks for the determination and identification of antibody technique in patient’s and donor’s blood, in order to ensure the effective and safe transfusion of blood and to reduce the risks causing infections. Blood grouping reagents are indicated for determination of the Rh technique and ABO blood group from donor’s blood. Blood grouping reagents are made up of antibodies which are derived from in-vitro cultures of hybridomas of human and murine origin and also includes antigens to act against blood groups A, B, A & B, D, Anti-C, Anti-c, Anti-E, Anti-e, and Anti-K for ABO typing.
The global blood grouping reagents market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. The increasing demand for blood transfusion, rise in the number of hospitals and clinics, and growing blood donation activities are a few factors boosting the need for blood grouping reagents from hospitals and clinics. However, risk of infection is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.
The global blood grouping reagents market is primarily segmented based on different technique, test type, end users, and regions. On the basis of technique, the market is divided into PCR-based and microarray technique, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing techniques, and other techniques. Depending on test type, it is categorized into antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, abo blood tests, and antigen typing. The end users covered in the study include hospitals and blood banks, clinical laboratories, academic and research institutes. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.
Key Benefits of the Report:
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
