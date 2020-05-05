Blood Grouping Reagents Industry: 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Key Manufacturers, Sales, Revenue and 2026 Demand Forecast

Blood grouping reagents are the essential testing reagents which are used by hospitals and the blood banks for the determination and identification of antibody technique in patient’s and donor’s blood, in order to ensure the effective and safe transfusion of blood and to reduce the risks causing infections. Blood grouping reagents are indicated for determination of the Rh technique and ABO blood group from donor’s blood. Blood grouping reagents are made up of antibodies which are derived from in-vitro cultures of hybridomas of human and murine origin and also includes antigens to act against blood groups A, B, A & B, D, Anti-C, Anti-c, Anti-E, Anti-e, and Anti-K for ABO typing. Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1371308 The global blood grouping reagents market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. The increasing demand for blood transfusion, rise in the number of hospitals and clinics, and growing blood donation activities are a few factors boosting the need for blood grouping reagents from hospitals and clinics. However, risk of infection is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market. The global blood grouping reagents market is primarily segmented based on different technique, test type, end users, and regions. On the basis of technique, the market is divided into PCR-based and microarray technique, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing techniques, and other techniques. Depending on test type, it is categorized into antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, abo blood tests, and antigen typing. The end users covered in the study include hospitals and blood banks, clinical laboratories, academic and research institutes. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA. On the basis of technique, the market is split into:

* PCR-based and Microarray Technique

* Assay-Based Techniques

* Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques

* Other Techniques On the basis of test type, the market is split into:

* Antibody Screening

* HLA Typing

* Cross-Matching Tests

* ABO Blood Tests

* Antigen Typing On the basis of end users, the market is split into:

* Hospitals and Blood Banks

* Clinical Laboratories

* Academic and Research Institutes Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

* DIAGAST

* Grifols SA

* Immucor Inc.

* Merck KGaA

* Novacyt SA

* Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

* Quotient Ltd.

* Rapid Labs Ltd.

* Ybio Inc. These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe. Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, technique, test type, and end users market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, technique, test type, and end users with qualitative and quantitative information and facts Target Audience:

* Blood Grouping Reagents Service Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources. For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate. The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

