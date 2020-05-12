Blood Irradiation Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2020–2027

Blood irradiation therapy refers to a medical procedure in which the blood is exposed to low intensities of red light for therapeutic reasons. Irradiation of blood products is undertaken using a dedicated blood irradiator located onsite with a long half-life gamma emitting source. Irradiation of blood products takes a time of 4-5 minutes to show its results.

The Blood Irradiation Market research added by the insight partners, offers a comprehensive analysis of growth trends prevailing in the global business domain.

Segmentation:

The global blood irradiation market is segmented on the basis of technique and end user. Based on technique, the market is classified as, intravenous laser blood irradiation, transcutaneous laser blood irradiation, and extracorporeal blood irradiation. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, blood bank, diagnostic clinics, and research institutes.

Market Insights:

Increasing number of patients suffering from communicable or non-communicable diseases and technological advancements in medical device industry are expected to fuel the growth of the blood irradiation market during the forecast period. Moreover, improved health outcomes in medical devices are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

Market Scope:

The “Global Blood Irradiation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by technique, end user, and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blood irradiation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

