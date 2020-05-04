Blood Pressure Transducer Market Report 2015-2021 by Major Key Players and Future Scope With Impact of COVID-19

Blood pressure transducers are the machine used to measure venous and arterial blood pressure. Blood pressure transducer is a lightweight and small machine containing a lean flexible metallic diaphragm linked to straining device through inductive connection. This device is attached to an electrical convertor that transforms blood pressure into analog electrical indication and aids in the finding the constant and exact blood pressure via amplifier.

The global blood pressure monitoring device market is anticipated to reach USD 1.96 Billion in the year 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

Market Size and Forecast

North America accounted for more than 45.0% market share in the global blood pressure transducers industry in 2015. On the back of factor like increase in the geriatric population, change in life style and well-established healthcare facilities, North America blood pressure transducer has the largest market share.

In North America, the U.S. has the largest market share due to up-surged health issues in last few decades and it is projected that around 6.94 million people would die due to high blood pressure by 2021; more than 76 million Americans are detected with high/low blood pressure yearly.

Europe blood pressure transducer market is growing at a healthy rate and it is expected to grow at average rate due to rising occurrence of hypertension and growing awareness among the patient. Presently, Germany holds the major share in the blood pressure transducer market in Europe.

Asia Pacific blood pressure monitoring device market is growing rapidly and it is anticipated to reach at USD 875 Million by 2021. Asia-Pacific is the second largest blood pressure monitoring market device market currently. It is expected that the Asia Pacific blood pressure transducer market will grow in near future owing to growing health care awareness and government expenditure in healthcare sectors.

Key Players

The major key players of global blood pressure transducer market are as follows:

Utah Medical products

Memscap

Argon Medical Devices

Dolphin Pharmacy Instruments Pvt Ltd.

Omron Healthcare

Growth Drivers and challenges

Escalation in the occurrence of low and high blood pressure among aged population, inactive lifestyle, lack of body activities and hypertension and food containing high fat, cholesterol, alcohol and tobacco intake are the other key factors to drive the growth of the global blood pressure transducers market.

In addition to that, increase in personal disposable income and rising awareness about the new technology and health problems are some main factors which are expected to drive the growth in global blood pressure transducer market. Huge cost associated with technical improvement, accurateness of machine and lack of skilled experts are some challenges faced by the global blood pressure transducers market.

