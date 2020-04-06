Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2025

Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology industry.

Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, BFS technology market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services of BFS technology market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players in the Latin America BFS technology market.

Some of the key players in LATIN AMERICA BFS technology market include Unither Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, Brevetti Angela S.R.L., Unipharma, LLC, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Weiler Engineering Inc., Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, and Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

The Latin America market for BFS technology is segmented into:

By Product Type

Bottles

2-100 ml

100-500 ml

Above 500 ml

Ampoules

1-10 ml

10-100 ml

Vials

1-10 ml

10-50 ml

Others

By Material Type

PE (Polyethylene)

LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)

HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

Others (EVOH (Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, etc.)

By End User

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Venezuela

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

