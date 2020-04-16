Blue Prism Technology Services Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

Indepth Study of this Blue Prism Technology Services Market

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Blue Prism Technology Services . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Blue Prism Technology Services market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR report provides readers with detailed information about leading vendors in the Blue Prism technology services market, such as Blue Prism Group Plc., Accenture Plc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young LLP, Avanade Inc., Agilify Automation, Virtual Operations Ltd., Neoops Inc., Dirwa, and Quanton Limited.

The report feature critical information including Blue Prism technology service company overview, key financials, product offerings, region-wise presence of the company, and SWOT analysis of each Blue Prism technology service vendors, to help readers to track the strategic developments of their competitors in the Blue Prism technology services market.

Key Developments

Blue Prism Group plc. recently established a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to provide its customers complete access to not only Microsoft’s expertise and advice, but also Microsoft’s next generation AI technologies. The company is planning to deliver exclusive Blue Prism technology services to its customers to help them incorporate intelligent automation and integrate digital workforce with cognitive solutions.

The company also partnered with leading independent software vendors (ISV), such as TimelinePI, Ephesoft Inc., and XpertRule, to expand the ecosystem of its best-in-class Blue Prism technology service providers including Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Another player in the Blue Prism technology services market – Accenture plc. also announced to have expanded the capabilities of Accenture myWizard, Accenture’s intelligent automation platform that integrates AI solutions and tools, including Blue Prism technology services.

Other vendors in the Blue Prism technology services market, such as Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and Ernst & Young LLP, are putting their efforts into establishing their expertise in Blue Prism technology by acquiring various certifications. Unprecedented growth of the Blue Prism technology services market is attracting a mounting number of vendors to enter the market, making it a highly competitive and fragmented marketplace.

Definition

Blue Prism technology services are developed using Blue Prism technology developed using Microsoft’s .NET Framework. Blue Prism technology services, such as advisory services, training services, and implementation services, can automate various industrial applications. Blue Prism technology services are compatible with various platforms, such as windows and JAVA, and are suitable for a multi-environment deployment model.

About the Report

The Fact.MR study concentrates on providing crucial dynamics of the Blue Prism technology services market to help readers to understand the current and future prospects of the market. Qualitative information and estimates about the future growth of the market included in the report are verified with accurate quantitative growth parameters of the Blue Prism technology services market.

Segmentation

The Blue Prism technology services market is broadly segmented according to geographical regions, service types, enterprise types, and end-user industries. According to the geographical regions, the Blue Prism technology services market is segmented into four regions – North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Based on the types of Blue Prism technology services, the Blue Prism technology services market is segmented into four types of services – advisory services, training services, maintenance and support, and implementation services. According to the enterprise size, the Blue Prism technology services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

By end-user industries, the Blue Prism technology services market is categorized into leading end-user industries of Blue Prism technology services, including IT & Telecom, healthcare and life science, BFSI, travel, transportation, and logistics, and utilities and energy.

Research Methodology

A holistic approach is adopted by analysts at Fact.MR while conducting a thorough research on the growth of the Blue Prism technology services market during 2018-2028.

These conclusions are obtained at the end of detailed secondary and primary research on the Blue Prism technology services market. In-depth secondary research helps analysts to fathom the historical and recent data about the Blue Prism technology services market. Secondary research is followed by primary research, where analysts interview all the leading players in the Blue Prism technology services market.

Conclusions featured in the report about the expansion of the Blue Prism technology services market are accurate and unique. Fact.MR ensures the accuracy and reliability of all the information associated with the development of the Blue Prism technology services market during the forecast period.

