The “Global Bluetooth IC Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of Bluetooth IC with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Bluetooth IC with detailed market segmentation by type, and application. The global Bluetooth IC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Bluetooth IC market and offers key trends and opportunities in Bluetooth IC market.

Bluetooth is a consistent protocol for wirelessly transmitting data over a communication network. All the nodes in a Bluetooth-connected network act as a transmitter for other nodes, thereby, delivering better connectivity across nodes. This has increased the demand for Bluetooth ICs in wireless devices which is likely to boost the overall Bluetooth IC market. Also, miniaturization of ICs is likely to create opportunities in global Bluetooth IC market.

The Bluetooth IC market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth 4.0, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as Smart homes, beacons, audio devices, health and fitness, human interface device (HID), remote controls, automotive, industrial, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bluetooth IC market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global Bluetooth IC market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Bluetooth IC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the Bluetooth IC market in these regions.

