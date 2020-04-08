Body Armor Market Manufacturers, Regions, Type and End-User, Forecast to 2027

Body armor is designed to absorb and deflect slashing, penetrating, and bludgeoning attacks by weapons. The global body armor market is anticipated significant growth, as there is an increasing demand for body armors from the defense sector. Furthermore, a rise in military recruitment across the world, boosting the body armor market.

The “Global Body Armor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of body armor market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global body armor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading body armor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the body armor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from body armor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for body armor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the body armor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key body armor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

3M (Ceredyne)

ArmorSource LLC

BAE Systems

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

EnGarde Body Armor

Honeywell International Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

PT Armor Inc

Safariland LLC

U.S. Armor Corporation.

The report analyzes factors affecting body armor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the body armor market in these regions.

