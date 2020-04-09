Body Fat Measurement Market Growth and Insights To 2027: Leading Players Beurer GmbH, Omron Healthcare, Tanita, Inbody Co. Ltd., General Electric Company

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Body fat measurement Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and End User.’ The global body fat measurement market is expected to reach US$ 1,078.99 in 2027 from US$ 584.50 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global body fat measurement market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global body fat measurement market, based on the product, is segmented into bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography, and dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry. In 2019, the bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest market share in the global body fat measurement market. There is a broad spectrum of the utilization of bioimpedance in healthcare facilities such as disease prognosis and monitoring of vital body status. Bioelectric impedance body fat monitors are widely available for home use and at health clubs and use a low voltage electric current. Therefore, with such an extensive application, it will increase its demand in the forecast period. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The end user segment is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and fitness centers.

The body fat measurement Market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rapid growth in the obese population and metabolic disorders, and increasing government initiatives to encourage adoption of healthy lifestyle. Moreover, growth in the number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation center’s is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the body fat measurement market are Beurer GmbH, Omron Healthcare, Tanita, Inbody Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, DMS Imaging, Hologic Inc, Cosmed srl, Exertech, Accufitness, LLC, among others.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Body fat measurement? Body Fat analyzer or impedance meters are tool used for the assessment of accurate body fat and identify the risks associated with health owing to high or low amounts of body fat. These devices also help in assessing the effectiveness of exercise and nutrition intake and is considered as the most common fitness test at gym and health clubs. Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005385/ What are the driving factors for the body fat measurement analytics market across the globe? The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such as rapid growth in obese population and metabolic disorder incidence and increasing government initiatives to encourage healthy lifestyle. However, high equipment cost is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years. What is the average cost of bioelectrical impedance analyzer? The cost of bioelectrical impedance analyzer may vary with region. The average cost of bioelectrical impedance analyzer ranges between US$ 600 to US$ 1800.

The report segments global body fat measurement market as follows:

Global Body Fat Measurement Market – By Product

Bioimpedance Analyzers

Body Fat Skinfold Calipers

Air Displacement Plethysmography

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

Global Body Fat Measurement Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Fitness Centers

