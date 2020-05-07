Bottled Water Market Analysis 2020-2027 by Key Companies – PepsiCo, NESTLe S.A., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd

The “Global Bottled Water Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Bottled Water market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology and geography. The global Bottled Water market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Bottled Water market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Bottled water is drinking water which can be distilled water, mineral water or spring water. It is packed in plastic or glass water bottles. Bottled water is the most convenient way to fulfill the hydration needs of an individual. Some bottled water is carbonated and is called sparkling water. This water has a “fizz” that is usually created by carbon dioxide gas. Water without the added carbonation is still water. Urbanization and increasing economic stability throughout the world is expected to drive the bottled water market in the upcoming period.

The rise in healthcare awareness among individual about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, etc. is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the bottled water market. Furthermore, higher growth of carbonated water on account of better health benefits and added nutrients is also projected to influence the bottled water market significantly. Moreover, the demand for bottled water in the soft drink industry is expected to fuel the bottled water market. At the same time, growing awareness regarding the benefits of bottled water coupled with increasing preference for an active lifestyle is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the bottled water market.

The global bottled water market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into still bottle water, carbonated bottle water, flavored bottle water, and functional bottle water. On the basis of packaging the market is segmented into pet bottles and glass bottles. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into super/hypermarket, convenience/drug stores, grocery stores/club stores, and foodservice/vending.

The report also includes the profiles of key Bottled Water companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

PepsiCo

NESTLe S.A.

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd.

Danone

Mountain Valley Spring Water.

Icelandic Glacial

Bisleri (Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.)

FIJI Water

China Resources C’estbon Beverage (China) Co., Ltd.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Bottled Water Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Bottled Water Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Bottled Water Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Bottled Water Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

