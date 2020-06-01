Breast Pump Market to 2027 Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players Pigeon Corporation, Ardo medical, Inc., Ameda

The global breast pump market is expected to reach US$ 1,901.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,070.25 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global breast pump market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global breast pump market was segmented by product type, technology type and distribution channel. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as manual breast pump, and electric breast pump. Electric breast pump is further segmented as single electric breast pump and double electric breast pump. Based on the technology type, the breast pump market is segmented into closed system breast pump, and open system breast pump. On the basis of the distribution channel, the breast pump market is segmented into consumer stores, and online distribution.

The market for breast pump is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as high women employment rates, rising healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness, and growing healthcare investments from private players and government.

The major players operating in the breast pump market include, Pigeon Corporation, Ardo medical, Inc., Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Evenflo Feeding, Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG, Mayborn Group Limited, Hygeia Healthcare, and Spectra Baby USA.

There are several reasons when a newborn is not able to get the mother’s milk. The reasons may include less lactation in a mother, and death caused immediately after delivery and hormonal imbalance, among others. However, feeding a newborn with mother’s milk is essential for its growth and nutrition. Therefore, in any of the condition as mentioned above, human milk bank is a best-considered solution. In developed countries, there is a rising number of human milk banks, which are offering great help to the mother who has less production of milk. However, high sterilization and pasteurization are important for providing milk for a baby. For instance, in North America, Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA) has proposed accredited non-profit milk banks across the US and Canada. And it has also introduced international guidelines for pasteurized donor human milk. Similarly, across Europe, there is a rise in the number of human milk banks, and among the European countries, Italy has the highest number of milk banks.

Milk banks also offer memberships for women who can produce more milk. Milk banks are offering a good cause for improving babies’ health. According to the Global Breastfeeding Score Card, it is stated that in countries such as China, India, Mexico, and others, more than 236,000 child deaths are caused due to inadequate breastfeeding. Therefore, there has been increase in the awareness for the benefits of donating breast milk, and the awareness has demanded the growth in the breast or human milk banks across the world. There are nearly more than 600 human milk banks in the upper and middle-income countries around the world.

