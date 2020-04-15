Breast Shell Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025

Indepth Read this Breast Shell Market

In April 2019, Medela LLC, a key player in the breast shell market, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mamava, the inventors of the first lactation pod, to support employers to provide the infrastructure, product, and services for breastfeeding working women.

In May 2018, Ameda revealed the expansion of its premium products line including Ameda MoistureGuard™ Premium Nursing Pads, Ameda PumpEase® Hands-Free Pumping Bra, and Ameda Triple Zero Lanolin™ to support breastfeeding and breast pumping needs for mothers.

PIGEON Corporation

Founded in 1957, Pigeon Corporation, formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company specializes in manufacturing, sales, imports, and exports of baby and child-care products, women’s care products, maternity items, elder care products, and home healthcare products.

Philips

Established in 1891, Philips is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company operates through three main segments including Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health, and offers a range of mother, child-care, and oral healthcare products.

Pharmics, Inc.

Founded in 1970, Pharmics, Inc. is headquartered in Utah, the USA, and provides quality pharmaceutical nutritional products to Pediatric, Obstetric, and Bariatric markets. The company believes in providing products that are better tolerated for better results.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1966, Medline Industries, Inc. is based in Illinois, the USA with manufacturing units in North America. The company manufactures and distributes health supplies, and offers pharmaceuticals and nutrition, nursing and patient care, infection prevention, and incontinence care products.

Artsana Group

Established in 1946, Artsana Group is headquartered in Grandate, Italy with production facilities in Europe. The company manufactures and distributes baby care, health care, and medical products along with cosmetic and hygiene products.

Additional Insights

Silicone Breast Shells Remain Top-Selling Category

Consumers have been showing a marked preference for silicone breast shells, in light of their greater comfort and easy adaptation to distinct breast contours. The study finds that silicone breast shells accounted for over 7 in 10 sales in 2018, and will continue to remain the top-selling category. Additionally, presence of pores small enough to aid ventilation while refraining leakage is another key attribute of silicone breast shells that have been driving their preference among consumers. According to the study, pharmacy/drug stores continue to account for relatively larger sales of breast shell, with nearly 50% share in 2018. Gains also remain significant from modern trade and online channels, which collectively account for over 40% market share.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report on breast shell market offers all-inclusive insights and industry-best intelligence of the global market. A unique methodology and holistic approach are adapted to carry out an elaborate analysis on growth of breast shell market for the period between 2019 and 2027.

To obtain comprehensive information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the breast shell market, an extensive secondary research followed by primary research has been conducted.

