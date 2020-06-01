Broadcast Infrastructure Market 2020: Emerging Top Key Player Like Cisco Systems, CS Computer Systems, Dacast Inc, Grass Valley, Kaltura, Nevion, Ross Video, Zixi

Broadcast infrastructure is one of the most essential aspects of on-air presentation, and to improve efficiency and overall output, the broadcasters are seeking cost-effective solutions. The increasing adoption of advanced technology such as AI, blockchain, augmented & virtual reality, digital assistants, chatbots, and 4DX to increase business agility and flexibility is boosting the growth of the broadcast infrastructure market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of online multimedia content coupled with the consumers emphasizing on live video services are positively impacting on the growth of the broadcast infrastructure market.

Growing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services, along with increasing internet penetration is driving the growth of the broadcast infrastructure market during the forecast period. Moreover, the need for media and broadcasting solutions and services for data management and advertisement is rising at a higher pace, thus driving the broadcast infrastructure market across the globe. The growing collection of unstructured data by media and broadcast companies are demanding for new methodologies and storage capabilities, that are expected to fuel the broadcast infrastructure market growth.

The Major Players Reported in the Market Include:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Clyde Broadcast Technology Ltd, CS Computer Systems, Dacast Inc, EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Grass Valley, Kaltura, Nevion, Ross Video Ltd., Zixi

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Broadcast Infrastructure across type, deployment, organization size, end-user, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Broadcast Infrastructure.

Chapter three provides the research methodology of the study.

Chapter four further provides ecosystem analysis along with PEST analysis for each region.

Chapter five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Broadcast Infrastructure, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

Chapter six discusses the global Broadcast Infrastructure scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

Chapter seven to eleven discuss Broadcast Infrastructure segments by type, deployment, organization size, end-user, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

Chapter twelve describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

Chapter thirteen provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Broadcast Infrastructure. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Chapter fourteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

