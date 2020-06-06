Bug Tracking Software Market Analysis to 2027 Leading Players Airbrake, Atlassian, Axosoft, LLC., Bugsnag Inc., IBM, Inflectra Corporation, JetBrains, Nulab, Inc., Raygun, Zoho Corporation

Bug Tracking Software Market has recently been added to its extensive repository by The Insight Partners. This intelligence report includes research based on current scenarios, historical records and future forecasts. In this research report, specific data on various aspects such as type, size, application and end user were checked. It offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of industries. The SWOT analysis was used to understand the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats faced by companies. This helps companies understand the threats and challenges ahead. The Bug Tracking Software market is growing steadily and the CAGR is expected to improve over the forecast period.

A bug is an error, fault or flaw in a computer program that causes it to produce an incorrect result, or to behave in unintended ways. Bug tracking software is also known as error tracking software. This software enables defect tracking, issue tracking, task management, backlog management, and workflow management. The enterprise area is adopting the cloud-based project management software that is directly led to increasing the demand for the bug tracking software market. Implementation of a bug tracking system reduces the time and cost required to address the issues, which also fuels the growth of the bug tracking software market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008046/

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Bug Tracking Software Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

A rise in the adoption of testing automation and DevOps, the surge in need to deliver bug-free projects, is boosting the demand for the bug tracking software market. Growing demand for bug tracking software owing to its benefits, such as improving ROI by reducing the cost of software development, understanding bug trends, and early detection of bugs, these factors are fueling the growth of the bug tracking software market. However, the availability of open source and free bug tracking software is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. A rise in investment for software testing, an increase in the adoption of cloud-based project management software are some of the key factors that expected to drive the growth of the bug tracking software market.

Leading Key Players:

Airbrake

Atlassian

Axosoft, LLC.

Bugsnag Inc.

IBM

Inflectra Corporation

JetBrains

Nulab, Inc.

Raygun

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The global Bug tracking software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, information technology, manufacturing, telecommunications, retail, others.

The Bug Tracking Software Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.