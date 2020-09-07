Builder Hardware Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Builder Hardware market analysis, which studies the Builder Hardware’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Builder Hardware Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Builder Hardware market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Builder Hardware market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Builder Hardware market will register a 4.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 52060 million by 2025, from $ 43040 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Builder Hardware business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Builder Hardware, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Builder Hardware market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Builder Hardware companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Builder Hardware Market Includes:

ASSA ABLOY

Kin Long

Allegion

Masco Corporation

DORMA

Spectrum Brands (HHI)

GretschUnitas

Roto Frank

MACO

Siegenia-aubi

Ashland Hardware Systems

CompX International

Hager Company

Winkhaus

3H

Lip Hing

GEZE

Sobinco

Tyman (GIESSE)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cold rolled steel

Stainless Steel 304

Aluminum

Zinc

Copper

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Market

Non-residential Market

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

