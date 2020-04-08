Building Energy Management Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

The “Global Building Energy Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the building energy management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of building energy management market with detailed market segmentation by offering, deployment, and end-user and geography. The global building energy management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading building energy management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the building energy management market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global building energy management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The building energy management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Leading Players In Global Market:

1. C3 ENERGY

2. DELTA ELECTRONICS INC.

3. DEXMA

4. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

5. GRIDPOINT INC.

6. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

7. JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

8. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S. E

9. SIEMENS AG

10. YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Building energy management solutions are used to optimize energy utilization by the building and eliminate the energy wastage. The building energy management market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing focus towards improving the operational efficiency, and government regulations are the major factors fueling the growth of this market.Growing focus towards reducing the energy wastage, increasing popularity of smart buildings and stringent government regulations regarding the energy consumption are the major factors are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of building energy management market. The increasing popularity of IoT is anticipated to create opportunities for the companies operating in the building energy management market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global building energy management market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, and end-user. Based on offering, the market is segmented hardware, software, and service. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on premise and cloud. Based on the end user the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

The report analyzes factors affecting building energy management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the building energy management market in these regions.

