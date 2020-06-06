Building Information Modeling Market 2019-2024: Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, Trimble, Dassault Systemes, RIB, Asite and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Building Information Modeling Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Building Information Modeling Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Building Information Modeling Market.

The Building Information Modeling Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.9 Billion by 2024,with a CAGR of 12.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Building Information Modeling Market:

Autodesk (US)

Nemetschek (Germany)

Bentley Systems (US)

Trimble (US)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

RIB (Germany)

Asite (UK)

AVEVA (UK)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Archidata (Canada)

BIM services comprise services related to infrastructure modeling to architects, engineers, general contractors, and developers. In addition, BIM services include the provision of detailed engineering of a project, which helps in improving the quality of buildings, reducing their designing and maintaining costs, and sharing information more effectively among building owners, design teams, contractors, and facility managers.

Due to rising trends in digitization across industries, BIM is gaining popularity in the construction industry. Building applications mainly includes commercial, residential, and retail buildings. Buildings are designed with the help of BIM mostly during the pre-construction phase, in which the 3D modeling of the structure is prepared and the flow of the entire building project is decided. These buildings are constructed mostly on a customized basis.

