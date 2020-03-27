Building Information Modeling Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth till 2027 – AECOM, Asite, Autodesk, AVEVA, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systèmes, Nemetschek, RIB Software, Synchro Software, Trimble

Building Information Modeling Industry Study on various factors such as Competition, Regional Growth, Segmentation, and Market Size by Value and Volume. This research also explores Business models, Key Strategies and Growth opportunities in upcoming years of Building Information Modeling market.

Building Information Modeling or BIM is a process that involves the generation and management of digital representations of physical and functional characteristics using various tools and technologies. The rapid adoption of building information modeling tools in building and construction activities has become an ongoing trend. The growing adoption of software solutions and the cost-effectiveness of the product is likely to promote the growth of the building information modeling market during the forecast period.

The building information modeling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects in the developing nations. Moreover, government mandates promoting BIM adoption are further likely to encourage market growth. On the other hand, handling the high initial costs of BIM is a factor that negatively influences the growth of the building information modeling market. Nevertheless, the increasing trend of the internet of things is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the key players of the building information modeling market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Building Information Modeling market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Building Information Modeling market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Building Information Modeling market in the global market

Key Players Influencing the Market

AECOM

Asite Ltd.

Autodesk, Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Dassault Systèmes SE

Nemetschek SE

RIB Software SE

Synchro Software

Trimble Inc.

The “Global Building Information Modeling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Building Information Modeling market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Building Information Modeling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Building Information Modeling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global building information modeling market is segmented on the basis of component, project life cycle, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the project life cycle, the market is segmented as pre-construction, construction, and operation. The market on the basis of the application is classified as civil infrastructure, buildings, oil and gas, industrial, utilities, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Building Information Modeling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Building Information Modeling Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Building Information Modeling market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Building Information Modeling market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

