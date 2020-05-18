Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Baby Diaper Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

Baby diaper in the report, primarily refer to diapers worn by infants, and children who experience bedwetting or are not yet toilet trained. On an average, a baby undergoes diaper change 5 or more times a day. The increased awareness about personal hygiene and growing population, increasing number of women workforce, and introduction of eco-friendly biodegradable diapers are the key growth drivers for the global baby diaper market. During the historical period, the disposable diapers segment accounted for a significant share in the global baby diaper market, followed by the cloth diaper segment.

Globally, Europe dominated the global market in 2015. The working women are increasingly using disposable diapers, as making diapers by hand is very time-consuming process and most women feel stressed in making diapers for their babies. Thus, the growing number of working women has increased the demand of baby diapers. The growing population in developing countries, such as China and India is a major driving force, which is influencing the growth of the Asia-Pacific market. During 2016-2022, China is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific baby diaper market, followed by India.

Due to the massive growth of population in developing countries, the use of baby diapers is also increasing. As the per capita income of consumers is increasing, the consumers are focusing more on the personal and baby hygiene. Good hygiene is an important barrier to many infectious diseases, including the fecal–oral diseases, and it promotes better health and well-being. To achieve the greatest health benefits, people are focusing more on improvement in hygien

e. The modern baby diapers and incontinence products have a layered construction, which allows the distribution and transfer of urine to a penetrable core structure, where it is locked. Baby diapers provide hygiene, cleanliness, comfort, and independence to the babies. On the basis of product, the global market is divided into disposable diapers, cloth diapers and others. The market of baby diapers is segmented on the basis of absorption level, as high absorption and low absorption diapers.