Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Internet of Things Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Internet of Things Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The Internet of Things (IoT) represents connected smart devices and systems to access data collected by embedded circulatory in devices and other similar physical objects. With the expanding application of IoT, the global internet of things market is expected to witness a double digit growth over the coming years. Internet of things is used widely in energy efficiency, healthcare, security, education and other similar applications. IoT is also used in the industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, retail, and other similar sectors.

Lack of standard and range of operating platform of various devices under IoT, is one of the major hindrances in IoT applications. However, the significant effort to consolidate and merge to provide a common platform, such as MQTT protocol for sensors communications, is in progress, which is expected to lower the impact of the hindrance in coming years. The lack of any legislation for the IoT in many countries is posing challenge for the growth of internet of things market.

Advances in information technology, and electronics and semiconductor manufacturing facilitated the connection of large number of things and devices. Miniaturization of electronic devices, owing to the evolution of very large scale integration (VLSI) and evolution of the sensor technology, is one of the predominant drivers of internet of things market. Furthermore, continuously improving power performance of the electronic devices, improvement in information technology infrastructure in developing countries, evolution of smart phone and other potable communication devices, introduction of cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, software-defined networking, and significant growth of social media, are some of the other important drivers of the internet of things (IoT) market.

