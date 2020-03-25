Business Intelligence Market Competitive Analysis to 2027 – IBM, Information Builders, Microsoft, Oracle, QlikTech, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Sisense, TIBCO Software, Yellowfin International

Global Business Intelligence Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Business Intelligence market.

Business intelligence (BI) converts raw information into meaningful data through a set of processes, technologies, and architectures. These technologies include dashboards, data warehouses, data discovery tools, and ad hoc reporting, among others. BI drives profitable business decisions through actionable insights and knowledge. Natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and data governance are some emerging trends in the business intelligence market. Major market vendors are focusing on constant innovations and development to stay competitive in the market.

The business intelligence market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to high growth in advanced analytics and increasing adoption of data-driven decision making. Also, the emergence of IoT enabled technologies is propelling the growth of the business intelligence market. However, there are some challenging factors such as lack of skilled workforce and management of data quality which are obstructing the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid adoption by SMEs is likely to offer creative growth prospects to vendors active in the business intelligence market.

The “Global Business Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Business Intelligence industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Business Intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global Business Intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Business Intelligence market.

The global business intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, organization size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premise. By application, the market is segmented as predictive asset maintenance, supply chain optimization, operations management, sales and marketing management, fraud detection and security management, and others. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, government & defense, energy and utilities, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Business Intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Business Intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Business Intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Business Intelligence market in these regions.

