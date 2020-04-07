Business Process Management (BPM) PaaS Market SWOT Analysis to 2027 Top Companies- IBM, Software AG, OpenText, Oracle, Tibco, Red Hat, Appian, PegaSystems, BP Logix And Adobe Systems

Global Business Process Management (BPM) PaaS Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years. The drivers who are driving the global market are rising adoption of cloud computing and the need for the development of business processes. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of BPM solution in an organization and high implementation cost hinders the growth of the global business process management (BPM) PaaS market.

Business process management (BPM) is the discipline of analyzing and improving a business process. It also focuses upon the modeling, and how it works in different scenarios, further by observing the enhanced method and frequently enhancing it to create a more efficient and effective organization. As the adoption of cloud services globally is growing at a significant rate, the BPM service providers have shifted to the PaaS model for providing BPM services. BPM PaaS is a pre-integrated platform, which is hosted by the cloud service providers who provide BPM platform as a service, for the creation and execution of overall business process application.

Business Process Management (BPM) PaaS Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

