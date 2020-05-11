BUSINESS TOURISM MARKET 2020 KEY PLAYERAS JET2 HOLIDAYS, COX & KINGS LTD, LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS, TRAVCOA, SOTC, TUI GROUP

The Global Business Tourism Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Factors driving the business tourism market are the increasing trend which are closely related to the overall economic development manifested worldwide with the opening of new markets and international contacts of all kinds.

Increase in globalization of businesses and continued growth of SMEs would

supplement the growth of this market owing to an increase in infrastructural investment by regional governments. High internet & technology penetration in densely populated countries is an opportunity for the growth of this market.

The main challenge of the business tourism market is to identify the competitive trends, and meet business travellers’ needs for both efficiency and relaxation.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest business tourism market in the world, owing to strong economic growth and boost in business activities such as client meetings, business expansion, employee training, and amongst others.

The market can be segmented on the basis of component, organization size, end user and region.

Key company profiles:

• Thomas Cook Group

• Gold Business Tourism

• The Business Tourism Company

• Jet2 Holidays

• Cox & Kings Ltd

• Lindblad Expeditions

• Travcoa

• SOTC

• TUI Group

• Exodus Travels

Key benefit insights in this report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Industry , and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Application & Industry , and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and factsTarget Audience:

• Business Tourism providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Applicationion, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Growth Scenario Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

