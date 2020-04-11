Butterfly Valve Market Share, Outlook, Leading Key Players and Future Growth By 2024

Global Butterfly Valve Market Report By Product Type (Rubber Lined Butterfly Valve, Plastic Lined Butterfly Valve, Metal Lined Butterfly Valve), by Material Type (Stainless, Steel, Cast Iron, Aluminium, Others), By Design (Centric Butterfly Valve, Single-Eccentric Butterfly Valve, Double-Eccentric Butterfly Valve, Triple-Eccentric Butterfly Valve), by Function (On/Off Valve, Control Valve), by End-Use (Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater, Power Generation, Chemical, Others), Key Players and Region – Industry Outlook to 2024.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global butterfly valve market is expanding at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Butterfly valves are widely utilized in pipelines for starting, regulating and stopping the flow of gases or liquids. They have a disc positioned in the center of the connected pipe and a stem that is connected to a handle on the outside of the valve. When they are in the closed position, the disc becomes perpendicular to the flow and is sealed by the valve seat. As compared to other valves, butterfly valves are lightweight, highly reliable, cost-effective, easy to operate, require low maintenance and available in various sizes. As a result, they find applications in the oil and gas, chemical, and water supply and wastewater treatment industries worldwide.

Some of the key players being: Alfa Laval Corporate, Curtiss-Wright, Flowserve, Emerson Electric, Pentair, Weir Group, AVK Group, Crane Company, Schlumberger, Velan, KSB, Honeywell, etc.

Global Butterfly Valve Market Trends:

The increasing automation in the oil and gas industry represents one of the key factors strengthening the butterfly valve market growth. These valves are employed in the extraction of crude oil and gas in refineries and oil terminals. They also aid in enhancing the efficiency of industrial production processes. Apart from this, the increasing investment in power generation, in confluence with the development of numerous smart cities, are boosting the overall sales of butterfly valves across the globe. Furthermore, the introduction of technologically advanced product variants, such as double eccentric and triple offset valves, which are leakproof and can operate in a wide range of temperatures and pressures, is also impelling the market growth. Moreover, some of the leading players operating in the industry are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Wouter Witzel EuroValve B.V., a Netherland-based manufacturer, launched a series of butterfly valves called EV-i series in June 2018. The valves in this series are equipped with a vulcanized liner and have a combined hexagon connection for the disc and the shaft, which offers a lower operating torque.

