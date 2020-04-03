BYOD Security Market Company Profiles, Market Segments Landscape and Demand by Forecast To 2027

The New Report “BYOD Security Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The market for BYOD has significantly evolved in regions such as North America and Europe. Rise in the productivity of the organizations lead to the BYOD adoption across varied industry verticals. This ultimately helps the market to grow at a rapid pace. As BYOD concept is gaining popularity across various regions, implementation of BYOD security solutions has become highly important. These BYOD security solutions allow remote management of mobile devices used for business purposes viz., smartphones, tablets and laptops. To protect the important corporate data over the mobile devices, BYOD security policies plays an important role and supports the use of employee’s own devices at their work places. Increasing adoption of BYOD concept across emerging markets is one of the key driver for BYOD security market. Increased productivity, reduction in the hardware cost and popularity of BYOD across various industry verticals are some additional drivers for the BYOD security market. On the other hand, low awareness about the BYOD security tools limits the growth of market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

SAP, Symantec, VMware, Citrix systems, MobileIron, Good Technology, Trend Micro, IBM, Alcatel Lucent, Cisco Systems

The vendors presently are manufacturing mobile devices that are integrated with security solutions. These in-built security policies allow employees to access both their personal and corporate data from a single device and from various access points. Additionally, the vendors in the market are acquiring and collaborating with the top companies in the market to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, on 26 January, 2014, VMware acquired AirWatch, which is a leader in delivering secure and enterprise-mobile management solutions, for $1.175 billion. This acquisition has helped VMware to boost mobile security offerings to the customers. Similarly, In August, 2014, SAP in collaboration with VMware has developed a mobile security software platform for mobile applications, which offers simplified user experience for all mobile applications. Companies profiled in the report are SAP, Symantec, VMware, Citrix systems, MobileIron, Good Technology, Trend Micro, IBM, Alcatel Lucent and Cisco Systems.

