Cable Modem Termination System and Converged Cable Access Platform Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis 2017 to 2026

Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market is expected to grow from $3.09 billion in 2017 to reach $13.74 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 16.0%. Factors such as growing investment from broadband services, increasing demand for IOT solutions and rising government focus on cable digitalization are fueling the market growth. However, huge investments and bandwidth sharing problems are hampering the market growth.

By Docsis Standards, data over cable service interface specification (DOCSIS) 3.1 segment acquired considerable growth due to the increase in the demand for high-speed internet and OTT services such as internet TV, video on demand, music, and communications. It is a game changer for cable networks. Its technical innovations allow cable network operators to maximize both the downstream and upstream throughput in their networks without making television and Internet services to homes cable modems.

Some of the key players in the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market are Cisco, Nokia, Arris, Huawei, C9 Networks, Harmonic, Casa Systems, Versa Technology, Chongqing Jinghong, Juniper, Broadcom, Sumavision Technologies, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Teleste and Vecima Networks.

Applications Covered:

– Consumer

– Business

Docsis Standards Covered:

– Docsis 3.1 System Standard

– Docsis 3.0 and Below System Standard

Types Covered:

– Converged Cable Access Platform

– Cable Modem Termination System

