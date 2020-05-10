Calcium Hydroxide (product) Production Hindered by Difficulties in Raw Material Procurement by Prominent Manufacturers amid COVID-35

Global Calcium Hydroxide Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Calcium Hydroxide market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Calcium Hydroxide market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Calcium Hydroxide market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Calcium Hydroxide market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Calcium Hydroxide market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Calcium Hydroxide market during the assessment period.

In terms of demand Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of calcium hydroxide followed by Europe North America and Rest of the World. In North America U.S was the largest market for calcium hydroxide followed by Mexico and Canada. This high demand for calcium hydroxide stems from the growing demand for industrial and sewage wastewater treatment applications in this region. The demand for calcium hydroxide is also projected to witness strong growth in European countries such as Germany, France, U.K, Italy etc. on account of strict regulations implied by the EU legislation on wastewater. The demand for calcium hydroxide is also anticipated to witness strong growth in the Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Indonesia etc. With growing industrial activities in these regions the demand for calcium hydroxide is also expected to grow on similar lines. The economic conditions of Brazil, Russia and South Africa are on similar track and hence the demand for calcium hydroxide is also projected to be high in these countries.

Some of the major companies operating in the global calcium hydroxide market are Jost Chemical Company, Airedale Chemical, GFS Chemicals Inc. CAO Industries, and Innovo Chemicals Ltd. among others.

