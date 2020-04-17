Calcium Nitrate Market Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Superb Growth | GFS Chemicals Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Nutrien, Prathista Industries Limited

Calcium nitrate is mainly used as a component in fertilizers. Calcium nitrate fertilizers contain calcium and nitrogen, which are essential nourishment elements for plants. It enhances the uptake of magnesium, potassium, and calcium from the soil and increases yield and quality, extends the storage life of fruits and builds up resistance to diseases and pests. Calcium nitrate is also used for medicinal purposes, in the manufacturing of concrete, explosives, and wastewater treatment. It is actively used to suppress the formation of odor in sewer networks and municipal wastewater treatment. Fertilizers demand links closely to food and fuel crops demand. This increased global demand for grain crops to feed the growing population accompanied by the decrease in the area of arable land shall drive the calcium nitrate market for fertilizers.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– GFS Chemicals Inc.

– Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

– Nutrien

– Prathista Industries Limited

– Rural Liquid Fertilizers (RLF)

– Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

– Sterling Chemicals

– Swiss Formulations India

– Uralchem Holding PLC

– Yara International ASA

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Calcium Nitrate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Calcium Nitrate market with detailed market segmentation by grade, application, and geography. The global Calcium Nitrate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Calcium Nitrate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Calcium Nitrate market is segmented on the basis of type of processand application. With respect totype of process, the Calcium Nitrate market is segmented as limestone with nitric acid, phosphate rock with nitric acid, and ammonium nitrate with calcium hydroxide. On the basis of application, the Calcium Nitrate market is segmented into fertilizers, wastewater treatment chemicals, concrete manufacturing, explosives, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Calcium Nitrate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Calcium Nitrate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

